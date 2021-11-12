Reviewing Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) and Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.6% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

United Microelectronics has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockley Photonics has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Microelectronics and Rockley Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Microelectronics 25.65% 21.41% 12.91% Rockley Photonics N/A -259.82% -8.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Microelectronics and Rockley Photonics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Microelectronics $6.21 billion 4.55 $814.13 million $0.75 15.20 Rockley Photonics N/A N/A -$8.22 million N/A N/A

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Rockley Photonics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for United Microelectronics and Rockley Photonics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Microelectronics 1 0 5 1 2.86 Rockley Photonics 0 0 4 0 3.00

United Microelectronics currently has a consensus price target of $7.30, suggesting a potential downside of 35.96%. Rockley Photonics has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 178.23%. Given Rockley Photonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than United Microelectronics.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats Rockley Photonics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors. The company was founded on May 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

About Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

