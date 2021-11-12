Rewardiqa (REW) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.00

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Rewardiqa has a total market cap of $46,377.04 and approximately $6.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rewardiqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rewardiqa Profile

Rewardiqa is a coin. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Rewardiqa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rewardiqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rewardiqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

