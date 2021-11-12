REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Stock Price Down 6.5%

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)’s share price traded down 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $87.78 and last traded at $87.99. 7 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 20,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.11.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The energy company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.37. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $195.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

