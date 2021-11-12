Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Ricardo (LON:RCDO)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.45) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of LON:RCDO opened at GBX 438.90 ($5.73) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £273.08 million and a PE ratio of 155.17. Ricardo has a 1 year low of GBX 331 ($4.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 508 ($6.64). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 414.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 411.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.93.

In other Ricardo news, insider Ian Gibson sold 4,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 427 ($5.58), for a total transaction of £20,905.92 ($27,313.72).

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

