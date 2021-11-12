Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Ricardo (LON:RCDO)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.45) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a report on Friday, November 5th.
Shares of LON:RCDO opened at GBX 438.90 ($5.73) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £273.08 million and a PE ratio of 155.17. Ricardo has a 1 year low of GBX 331 ($4.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 508 ($6.64). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 414.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 411.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.93.
About Ricardo
Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.
