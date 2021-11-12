Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of analysts have commented on RMNI shares. Cowen downgraded Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Alliance Global Partners cut Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of RMNI stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 12,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,077. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17. Rimini Street has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $627.49 million, a PE ratio of -23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.64.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 8,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $83,041.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Gpiac, Llc sold 81,232 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $732,712.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,849,725 shares of company stock valued at $18,135,242. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rimini Street by 5.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Rimini Street by 92.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

