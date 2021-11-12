RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Given New C$25.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RIOCF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.84 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $18.00 on Thursday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.7763 per share. This represents a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

