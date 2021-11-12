Robert G. Hrivnak Purchases 2,500 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Stock

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) CFO Robert G. Hrivnak bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $50,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $20.29 on Friday. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $393.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 33,636 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,196,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,762,000 after buying an additional 596,349 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth $5,394,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OEC. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

