Robert G. Hrivnak Purchases 2,500 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Stock

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) CFO Robert G. Hrivnak bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $50,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $20.29 on Friday. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.
Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $393.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 33,636 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,196,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,762,000 after buying an additional 596,349 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth $5,394,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on OEC. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.
Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile
Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.
