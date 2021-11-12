Robert M. Blue Buys 3,321 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.23.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of D. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $1,393,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,124,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,212,000 after purchasing an additional 184,519 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

