Robert M. Blue Buys 3,321 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.23.
Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of D. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $1,393,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,124,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,212,000 after purchasing an additional 184,519 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.11.
About Dominion Energy
Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.
