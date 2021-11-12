Robert W. Baird Increases Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Price Target to $38.00

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.71.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.80. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.30.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 29.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

In related news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $195,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,710,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,108 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 349.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 58,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.