Robert W. Baird Raises Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $58.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of TPR opened at $46.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.00. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 23.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,506,739 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $129,819,000 after buying an additional 668,769 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 10.8% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,374 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 202.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 74,703 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 50,003 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 40.7% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,449,588 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $53,664,000 after acquiring an additional 419,564 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.