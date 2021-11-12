Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RCI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 64.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 427,531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,719,000 after purchasing an additional 107,384 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $397,485,000 after acquiring an additional 152,904 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 873,099 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,256,000 after acquiring an additional 92,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

