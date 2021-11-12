Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.20) earnings per share.

ROOT stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.62. The stock had a trading volume of 296,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,202,783. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.67. Root has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $25.63.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROOT. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Root from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist downgraded Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Root from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Root from $11.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Root stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Root worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

