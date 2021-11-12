Ross M. Jessup Sells 5,250 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Stock

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $184,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

LPRO opened at $29.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 146.85 and a beta of 0.29.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Open Lending by 1,278.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

