Roth Capital Raises The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target to $110.00

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its target price hoisted by Roth Capital from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JYNT has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Joint from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of The Joint in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Joint presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.00.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $95.51 on Monday. The Joint has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $111.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.26 and a beta of 1.18.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The Joint had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 34.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Joint will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $269,555.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $797,530.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Joint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in The Joint during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The Joint during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Joint by 201.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Joint during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

