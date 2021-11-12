Roth Capital Raises The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target to $110.00

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its target price hoisted by Roth Capital from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
JYNT has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Joint from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of The Joint in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Joint presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.00.
NASDAQ JYNT opened at $95.51 on Monday. The Joint has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $111.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.26 and a beta of 1.18.
In related news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $269,555.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $797,530.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Joint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in The Joint during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The Joint during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Joint by 201.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Joint during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.
The Joint Company Profile
The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.
