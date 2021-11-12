Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) shot up 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.89 and last traded at $13.82. 3,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 377,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROVR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rover Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rover Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.00.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 163.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rover Group will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROVR. Madrona Venture Group LLC bought a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,104,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth approximately $13,404,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth approximately $8,711,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth $6,796,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rover Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,996,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

