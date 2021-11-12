Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give ING Groep (AMS:INGA) a €13.50 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

INGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.80 ($17.41) price target on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Groep currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €13.18 ($15.51).

ING Groep has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

