Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target to C$26.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DRETF. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRETF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.11. 820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

