Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target to C$26.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DRETF. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRETF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.11. 820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

