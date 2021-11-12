Royal Bank of Canada Boosts NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$8.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVA. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.30.

NVA stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 358,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,493. NuVista Energy has a one year low of C$0.79 and a one year high of C$7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

