Royal Bank of Canada Buys 8,788 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 248,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $11,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period.

Get Global X FinTech ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FINX opened at $50.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.10. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $53.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.