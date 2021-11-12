Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Price Target to $12.00

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 25.97% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Carter Bankshares stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41. Carter Bankshares has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $16.40.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 7.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carter Bankshares will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,792,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 287.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $717,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.