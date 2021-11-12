Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Price Target to C$6.28

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$6.28 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “top pick” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SRMLF. CIBC cut Storm Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Storm Resources from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Storm Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.21.

SRMLF opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. Storm Resources has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as development company, which engages in the exploration and acquisition of oil, natural gas, and liquids reserves. It focuses on capital investment discipline with strict adherence to production and cash flow growth. It operates in northeast British Columbia and has a focused asset base with large land positions in resource plays at Umbach.

