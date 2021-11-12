Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $11,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2,008.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000.

IXJ stock opened at $87.34 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $72.98 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.64.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

