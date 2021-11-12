Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.51% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $12,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 55.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,185,000 after acquiring an additional 144,441 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 48.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 39,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 12,840 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,184,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,580,000 after acquiring an additional 446,935 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $56.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.92 and a 200 day moving average of $56.99. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $55.75 and a 52-week high of $59.01.

