Royal Bank of Canada Increases Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target to C$13.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$11.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

PEYUF stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.08. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $9.39.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

