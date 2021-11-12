Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,722 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.21% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $12,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevard LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000.

ARKW stock opened at $153.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.04. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $116.62 and a 52-week high of $191.13.

