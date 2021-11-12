Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 10,416 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,416 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $11,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $64.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.71. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $64.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $191,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $1,098,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

