Royal Bank of Canada Raises EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target to $207.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $177.00 to $207.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EGP. Truist upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.90.

NYSE EGP opened at $201.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.81. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $130.93 and a fifty-two week high of $202.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 65.31, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,898,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,051,000 after acquiring an additional 101,733 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,710,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,311,000 after purchasing an additional 123,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,000,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,576,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,144,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,643,000 after purchasing an additional 53,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,946,000 after purchasing an additional 285,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

