Royal Bank of Canada Raises Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target to $50.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ITCI. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $47.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average of $37.62.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The business had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $327,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $549,485.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,032 shares of company stock worth $2,492,845 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

