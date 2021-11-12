Royal Bank of Canada Raises Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Price Target to C$72.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and gave the company a market perfom rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a sell rating and set a C$68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$75.00.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at C$88.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$81.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.46. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of C$64.17 and a 1-year high of C$94.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

