Royal Bank of Canada Sells 118 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.09% of Williams-Sonoma worth $11,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,831,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,250,221,000 after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,868,000 after purchasing an additional 71,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 976,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,845,000 after purchasing an additional 82,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,923,000 after acquiring an additional 22,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $501,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total transaction of $481,479.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,488 shares of company stock worth $7,245,214. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.09.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $206.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.34. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.12 and a 52-week high of $211.14.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

