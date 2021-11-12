Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives $136.03 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.03.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $136.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $890,187.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Royal Gold by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,430,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,902 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,906,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,239,000 after purchasing an additional 302,936 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,294,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

RGLD stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,688. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.87. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $129.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.