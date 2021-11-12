RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.900-$0.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

RPT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,114. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 35.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RPT Realty stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 225,928 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.04% of RPT Realty worth $42,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.