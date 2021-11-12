Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target Raised to C$42.80

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$41.00 to C$42.80 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered Russel Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.97.

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at $28.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.81. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $29.91.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

