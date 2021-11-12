Saga (LON:SAGA) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $338.44

Saga plc (LON:SAGA)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 338.44 ($4.42) and traded as low as GBX 295.40 ($3.86). Saga shares last traded at GBX 304.40 ($3.98), with a volume of 421,916 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.78. The company has a market capitalization of £409.66 million and a P/E ratio of -27.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 337.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 365.70.

Saga Company Profile (LON:SAGA)

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, and personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

