Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Salarius Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Salarius Pharmaceuticals.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 187.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLRX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,948,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 124,192 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 30,613.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 489,204 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 424,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 64,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 153,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

