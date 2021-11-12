Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) CFO Sells $318,512.50 in Stock

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) CFO Evan D. Masyr sold 76,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $318,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of SALM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.62. 4,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,812. Salem Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $97.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.24.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on SALM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Salem Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.
Salem Media Group Company Profile
Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content.
