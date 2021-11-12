Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) CFO Sells $318,512.50 in Stock

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) CFO Evan D. Masyr sold 76,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $318,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SALM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.62. 4,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,812. Salem Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $97.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SALM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Salem Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SALM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the first quarter worth $452,000. Verdad Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 828,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 139,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 6,161.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 105,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 300.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 52,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content.

