Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of SFRGY opened at $10.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90. Salvatore Ferragamo has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

