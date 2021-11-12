SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.99

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.99 and last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 15226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1,447.45 and a beta of 2.93.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.73%.

SandRidge Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 10th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SD. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 25.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

