Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Major Shareholder Commodore Capital Lp Acquires 9,622 Shares

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp purchased 9,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,288.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Commodore Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, November 8th, Commodore Capital Lp bought 560 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,354.40.

On Thursday, November 4th, Commodore Capital Lp bought 1,400 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $8,232.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Commodore Capital Lp bought 8,880 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,083.20.

On Friday, October 29th, Commodore Capital Lp bought 44,651 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $254,957.21.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 39,581 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $215,716.45.

On Friday, October 22nd, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 27,629 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $152,235.79.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 40,663 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $221,206.72.

On Monday, October 18th, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 36,194 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $176,264.78.

On Friday, October 15th, Commodore Capital Lp bought 126,000 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $608,580.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STSA traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.01. 17,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,106. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

STSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STSA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 19,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 426.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 78,575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,283,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.