Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 825 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 202.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

TSM stock opened at $118.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.38. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $89.78 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

