Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 980 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.1% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $2,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $392.20 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $287.25 and a 52 week high of $400.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

