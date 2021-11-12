Sawtooth Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,109 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,631,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,363,000 after buying an additional 527,454 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,974,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,409,000 after buying an additional 425,952 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,111,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,855,000 after purchasing an additional 208,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,073,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,211,000 after purchasing an additional 157,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,042,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,537,000 after purchasing an additional 40,596 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

FIXD opened at $53.29 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.