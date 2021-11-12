Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 535 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 318,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $640,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $873,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,251,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,839,000 after acquiring an additional 63,541 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock opened at $146.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.98 and a 200-day moving average of $139.65. The company has a market cap of $355.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $147.31.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $96,294.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $496,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 335,175 shares of company stock valued at $47,997,070. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

