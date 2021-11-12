ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ScanSource, Inc. serves North America as a value-added distributor of specialty technologies, including automatic identification and point-of-sale products, and business telephone products. Serving only the value added reseller, ScanSource is committed to growing specialty technology markets by strengthening and enlarging the value added reseller channel. ScanSource’s commitment to value added resellers includes offering a broad product selection, competitive pricing, fast delivery, technical support, sales training, customer financing and qualified leads. “

Get ScanSource alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SCSC. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $904.37 million, a PE ratio of 88.53 and a beta of 1.53. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $40.83.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. ScanSource had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 10.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 19,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $718,267.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $100,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,071 shares of company stock worth $1,375,261 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ScanSource by 3,772.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ScanSource by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in ScanSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ScanSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ScanSource (SCSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.