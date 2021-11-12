Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 800 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of JJSF opened at $154.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.47. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $140.27 and a one year high of $181.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.89 and a beta of 0.57.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.