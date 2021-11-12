Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,800 Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the second quarter valued at $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

SNN opened at $34.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.77. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNN shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

