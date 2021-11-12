Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $355,000 Position in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,036 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Z-Work Acquisition were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 220,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $201,000.

OTCMKTS:ZWRKU opened at $9.94 on Friday. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $11.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

