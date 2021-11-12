Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $350,000 in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 185.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Itron by 33.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the second quarter worth $91,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 19.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Itron by 73.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $809,513.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,860.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,546 shares of company stock worth $1,068,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITRI. Argus lowered their price objective on Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.09.

ITRI stock opened at $71.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,196.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.17. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.07 and a 12-month high of $122.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.35.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.96 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

