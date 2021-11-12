Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $374,000 in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 875,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,805,000 after purchasing an additional 27,193 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 8.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 800,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,144,000 after acquiring an additional 60,014 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 46.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 578,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,384,000 after acquiring an additional 183,354 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 29.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 530,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,434,000 after acquiring an additional 120,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 18.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 510,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,970,000 after acquiring an additional 78,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Shares of DORM stock opened at $117.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.57. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $86.22 and a one year high of $118.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.89 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $770,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $440,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.