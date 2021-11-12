Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $393,000 in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sportsman’s Warehouse as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

SPWH stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.96. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $18.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

